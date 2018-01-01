wx_icon Mason City 19°

Charles City woman accused of theft

Cassandra Lane

Charged with stealing from other people's accounts while she worked at a bank.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2018 12:05 PM
Updated: Jan. 28, 2018 12:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A woman is accused of embezzling from First Security Bank & Trust.

33-year-old Cassandra Marie Lane of Charles City has been charged with counts of 1st and 2nd degree theft. Authorities say that while workingat First Security Bank & Trust between October 2016 and August 2017, Lane took $17,287.78 from other accounts and transferred the money to her husband’s checking or savings accounts.

The criminal complaint states that Lane was not authorized to make any such transfers.

She was arrested on Friday.

