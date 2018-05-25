Charles City train depot soon to be a faded memory

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - As the Canadian Pacific railroad considers demolishing a more than 100 year old train depot in Mason City, another North Iowa city is getting ready to tear down a historic train depot of their own.

Scroll for more content...

The old Milwaukee Road depot in Charles City will be demolished in the near future, with some work already being taken as crews were at the site last week disconnecting service lines to the building.

Pete Fullard of Charles City is a train enthusiast, and got hooked on trains when he was a kid.

"When I was 6 years old, I got an electric train for christmas. Kinda liked them ever since."

He's taken many train trips and also worked for various railroad companies over the years.

"Originally the Iowa Terminal, which is the old Charles City Western, then I worked for Cedar Valley for the contractor they had, then the Chicago Central, and then the CN."

Passenger trains first came through the Charles City station on September 1, 1869, and ended on January 5, 1960.

The news of the impending demolition hit Fullard hard.

"I hate to see it go. Over the years there's been numerous people talking about maybe restaurants or something. Now I think the railroads are...I think they kinda want them outta there...and want the buildings away from their tracks."

Charles City city administrator Steve Diers is also saddened by the news, but explains it's because of safety issues.

"There's three active tracks of rail lines that are right there, the building sits so close to them that they feel it's a hazard, so they're gonna be taking the building down unfortunately."

As for if any similar structures could meet a similar fate, Fullard expects to see some added to that list.

"I think more of them will end up getting torn down. The CN that I worked for, we tore down quite a few of them. And especially when you make a brick building like that, it's a whole lot easier to tear it down than move it."

However, Fullard has noticed that some depots have been repurposed for other uses.

"Down in Cedar Falls-Waterloo, the Rock Island depot...that's a law firm down there now. Right on Main Street in Cedar Falls, it's been there for years. They redid it. It was a restaurant for awhile, now it's a law firm. Law firm or architect, one of the two."