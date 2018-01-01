Charles City schools surveys public before modernizing high school

Scroll for more content...

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Charles City Schools is looking to modernize their high school for 26 million dollars, but before doing so they’re surveying the public.They just built a new middle school for $19 million and before doing so they asked the public for their input.Jeremy Heyer has been making an effort these past couple of years to get his voice heard. he has three kids attending Charles City Schools and says he feels it’s his duty to make sure his kids are getting the best education, even if that includes possibly changing their building environment. It’s phase II in the district's major modernization project. This phase incudes investing $26 million into gutting out the middle of the school along with renovating the rest. 75 people responded to a survey that the school put out. 72% of people are in support of the changes. 20% are neutral, while seven percent were opposed.“Ask for suggestions, feedback, that's what they want. It’s not a cookie-cutter this is what we're going to do. They need as much input as possible in order to cover all the bases, we'd be terrible to spend a lot of money and be like gosh I wish we would have done something different,” Heyer said.The community gave back some input on what they want to see improved upon when it comes to changing up the high school. People would like to see more parking created, those at the school say 250 spots are planned to be created. Residents want to see a 21st century auditorium built with plenty of storage along with expanding the weight room.