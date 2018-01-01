Clear

Charles City schools need a new superintendent

Dr. Dan Cox Dr. Dan Cox

Dan Cox to officially announce his resignation Monday evening.

Posted: Mar. 26, 2018 12:10 PM
Updated: Mar. 26, 2018 12:10 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Dr. Dan Cox is leaving his position as superintendent of the Charles City Community School District.

The Board of Education says he will announce his resignation at their 6 pm Monday meeting so he can become the Chief Administrator of the Northwest Area Education Agency, which is based in Sioux City.

“We thank Dr. Cox for his five years of service to the students and staff of the Charles City Community School District,” says Jason Walker, Charles City Board of Education President. “His leadership has been monumental in achieving the goals the board established and providing a vision for the District. The board is committed to continuing the forward progress we have worked on over the last decade, and finding a superintendent who will continue to engage, inspire, and empower students and staff to maximize learning, is a priority.”

Dr. Cox’ last day as Charles City superintendent is scheduled to be June 30.

