CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Charles City police are asking for the public’s help to locate a maroon Chevy Avalanche involved in a case of theft at Hy-Vee on Thursday night.

Police are wanting to talk to the driver of the vehicle, and if you have any information you are asked to call the tip line at 641-257-6303 or contact Inv. Bilharz at 641-228-3366.

