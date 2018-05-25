Charles City names new superintendent

Scroll for more content...
Pending a background check and approval of his contract, Fisher will begin on July 1.
Fisher is currently the principal of Hoover Middle School.
“We are excited to welcome Mr. Fisher to the District”, says Jason Walker Charles City Board of Education president. “He stood out among the field of candidates as someone who will continue to expand the positive direction we have been building. His experience with improving student achievement, enriching culture and climate, and drawing students to the Charles City Community School District was attractive to the board of education and stakeholders who took part in the interviews.”
