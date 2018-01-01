Charles City man sentenced for violent robbery

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A holiday season robbery is sending a Floyd County man to prison.

A jury convicted 37-year-old Donald Edward McIntyre of Charles city of 1st degree robbery. Authorities say that he attacked a man in the 1200 block of E Street in Charles City on December 27, 2015. A criminal complaint was not filed, however, until December 2016. McIntyre was accused of hitting the victim in the head with a club and then choking him with the club until the victim almost passed out.

Police say the victim got McIntyre to leave by offering him $100.

On Friday, McIntyre was sentenced to up to 25 years in state prison and was ordered to pay $3,942.58 in restitution.