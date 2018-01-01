Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Mexican news source says family of 4 from Iowa found dead Full Story
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Charles City man is picked up on a drug warrant

Johnigan Stewart Johnigan Stewart

He was first arrested in December but authorities say they had to confirm the substance was marijuana.

Posted: Mar. 23, 2018 12:28 PM
Updated: Mar. 23, 2018 12:28 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man wanted on a drug charge is arrested.

Scroll for more content...

Authorities say Johnigan Donyeal Stewart, 38, was pulled over on December 16, 2107, in Charles City for not having a working license plate light. A check with dispatch found that Stewart’s license had been suspended. The officer says he arrested Stewart and asked if he any anything illegal on him, to which Stewart reportedly replied he had marijuana in high right pant leg.

Authorities say four individually packaged bags of a leafy green substance were found. When a test confirmed they were marijuana, an arrest warrant was issued for Stewart on March 8. He was then arrested after another traffic stop Thursday in Charles City.

Stewart is charged with one count of controlled substance violation.

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Snow returns tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events