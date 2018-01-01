Charles City man is picked up on a drug warrant

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man wanted on a drug charge is arrested.

Authorities say Johnigan Donyeal Stewart, 38, was pulled over on December 16, 2107, in Charles City for not having a working license plate light. A check with dispatch found that Stewart’s license had been suspended. The officer says he arrested Stewart and asked if he any anything illegal on him, to which Stewart reportedly replied he had marijuana in high right pant leg.

Authorities say four individually packaged bags of a leafy green substance were found. When a test confirmed they were marijuana, an arrest warrant was issued for Stewart on March 8. He was then arrested after another traffic stop Thursday in Charles City.

Stewart is charged with one count of controlled substance violation.