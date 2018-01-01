Charles City man helping with Kentucky floods

Scroll for more content...

KIMT News 3 - A man in Charles City is always ready to lend a helping hand no matter how far away the help is needed.Stewart Coulson is helping in Louisville, Kentucky. He left Charles City Monday to be a disaster mental health volunteer with the American Red Cross. Relentless rain resulted in the Ohio River cresting over. Coulson says what he takes from missions like this is how grateful and humble those he's helping, are.“They have a lot to give, always appreciative, caring, always want to do things for and how many clients have I worked with that say maybe you should go take care of,” Coulson said.Coulson will be in Kentucky for the next 10 days. He started volunteering with the American Red Cross during Hurricane Katrina.