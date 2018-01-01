Charles City man found not guilty on child sex crimes

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man accused of sexually touching a young girl has been found not guilty.

33-year-old Jason L. Wilson of Charles City was charged with lascivious acts with a child and indecent contact with a child for an incident authorities said happened in August 2017 at Wilson’s home. Wilson pleaded not guilty to both charges.

After a two-day trial where the prosecution presented its arguments in about four and ½ hours and the defense spent just 30 minutes presenting its case, the jury took only 40 minutes to find Wilson not guilty on both counts.