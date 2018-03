CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man has died after a one-vehicle accident on Saturday.

Scroll for more content...

Police say 75-year-old Nickalos McDaniel of Charles City was driving north in the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue when his car struck a pole. The Charles City Police Department says the car was a total loss and one person was taken to Floyd County Medical Center by ambulance.

Two sources have confirmed that McDaniel died.

Police say there was about $500 in damage to the light pole.