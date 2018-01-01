Charles City man arrested for Medicaid fraud

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man has been accused of Medicaid fraud.

56-year-old Michael Joseph Koster of Charles City is charged with forgery, 3rd degree fraudulent practice, and tampering with records. Authorities say that between December 18, 2016 and January 1, 2017, Koster forged the signatures on documentation submitted to Medicaid for payment. He’s accused of doing it five times for a total of $748.24.

A warrant was issued for Koster’s arrest and he was taken into custody after a traffic stop in the area of North Grand Avenue and Clark Street in Charles City, just after 5 pm Monday.