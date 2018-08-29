Clear
Charles City man arrested after two crashes

Police say he hit two parked vehicles.

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 12:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is facing multiple criminal charges after police say he smashed into two parked vehicles.

Charles City police were called to the intersection of 6th Avenue and D Street just before 4 pm Monday for a two-vehicle accident. Officers say Shawn E. Gray, 44 of Charles City, was driving north on D Street when he hit a tilt bed trailer parked in the 400 block, then hit a car a little further down the street.

Police say both motor vehicles were a total loss.

Police say Gray abandoned his vehicle in the middle of the street and left the scene on foot. Officers say they found Gray a few blocks away and arrested him.

The Charles City Police Department says Gray is charged with OWI-1st offense, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to maintain control, open container, no insurance, and no driver’s license. Court documents says Gray’s blood alcohol content tested at .207 after the crashes, over twice the legal limit.

