Charles City man accused of trying to run someone over

WATERLOO, Iowa – A Floyd County man is being accused of trying to hit someone with an SUV.

Waterloo police say they were contacted around 2 am Sunday about a fight at 427 West Donald Street. They were told there was a guy in a truck trying to run people over. Officers arrived on scene and were told the driver of a white SUV had been asked to move his vehicle because it was blocking several other cars in a parking lot.

Witnesses said the driver, 27-year-old Grace Mutungi Nzundu, drove off and then came back and sideswiped a car, nearly hitting a man who had to jump out of the way. Police say the victim injured one of his legs. Nzundu is accused of hitting another parked vehicle and then driving away through someone’s yard.

Waterloo police then stopped a white SUV in the 1400 block of Longfellow Avenue and arrested Nzundu, who was the only person in the vehicle. Officers say a backpack in the SUV contained the prescription drug Cyproheptadine.

Nzundu, who lists addresses in both Charles City and Waterloo, is charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, and driving while barred.