CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A summer drug search is leading to a spring trial.

20-year-old Jamison Tyler Zirbel of Charles City is charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Authorities say they searched Zirbel’s home on July 26, 2017 and found scales, baggies, and 67.36 grams of marijuana.

A criminal complaint was filed against Zirbel in November 2017 and he has now entered a not guilty plea. His trial is scheduled for March 22 in Floyd County District Court.