CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Narcotics-related items were seized after the execution of two search warrants Monday.

Multiple charges for multiple individuals are pending as officers continue the investigation, police said Tuesday.

The search warrants were executed at a residence in the 600 block of S. Jackson St. at 2:20 p.m. Monday and in the 1000 block of S. Johnson St. at 5:31 p.m.

The State Fire Marshal Division assisted in the operation.

