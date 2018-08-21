Clear
Charles City Police: Man claiming to be with DHS stopping at homes

“He is not with them. Mason City and surrounding communities also took similar reports,” Charles City police said.

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 7:56 AM
Updated: Aug. 21, 2018 7:59 AM

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Charles City police said Tuesday morning they have taken a report of a white male with a full beard stopping at houses claiming to be with the Department of Human Services.
Police are reminding the public not to allow anyone into your house unless you know who they are. Anyone who sees something suspicious is asked to call 641-228-3366.

Post by Charles City Police Department.

