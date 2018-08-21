CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Charles City police said Tuesday morning they have taken a report of a white male with a full beard stopping at houses claiming to be with the Department of Human Services.
“He is not with them. Mason City and surrounding communities also took similar reports,” Charles City police said.
Police are reminding the public not to allow anyone into your house unless you know who they are. Anyone who sees something suspicious is asked to call 641-228-3366.
Related Content
- Charles City Police: Man claiming to be with DHS stopping at homes
- Charles City woman claims $100,000 lottery prize
- Charles City Survey
- Collision in Charles City
- Collision in Charles City
- Guilty trio in Charles City home invasion
- Final sentence in Charles City home invasion
- Charles City Police gains new K9
- Charles City man convicted of robbery
- Drug charges dropped against Charles City man
Scroll for more content...