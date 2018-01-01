Charges dropped in high profile arrest

MASON CITY, Iowa – Local charges have been dropped against a man accused of leading authorities on a chase by car and foot.

22-year-old Elias Mendoza was arrested on November 14, 2017. The Iowa State Patrol says Mendoza sped away from a traffic stop on Highway 65 then ran into an apartment complex near 19th Street and South Grover after his vehicle was rammed by a State Trooper.

About a dozen law enforcement vehicles were on the scene as Mendoza was taken into custody.

He was charged with 11 misdemeanors but those have now been dropped and Mendoza has been extradited to Nebraska to serve time for probation violations. He was found guilty in that state of burglary and theft in 2014 and sentenced to up to 10 years. Online court records say Mendoza became eligible for parole in December 2016.

