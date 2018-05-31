Charges filed in case of Waseca County girl who went missing

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A man has been charged with a gross misdemeanor in the case of a Waseca County girl who went missing.

Scroll for more content...

Oscar Harold Mehus, 47 of Albert Lea, is accused of contributing to a need for protection or social services. On May 8, Grace Cummins, 16 of New Richland, was reported as missing to authorities. Her family received an anonymous tip on May 10 and found Grace at a home in Albert Lea.

The Waseca County Sheriff's Office interviewed Grace on May 11. According to court documents, she said she left school and withdrew money from the bank to pay for a ride from a truck driver. Grace ended up in Albert Lea and reportedly said she wandered around until she met Mehus at a fast food restaurant.

Grace said she told Mehus she was 18 years old and he invited her back to his home, where Grace said she saw Mehus sell methamphetamine to multiple individuals. Grace also told law enforcement Mehus gave her meth, which she ingested. Court records also state the teen said Mehus tried to "cuddle" with her and she pushed him away.

The Albert Lea Police Department says when it interviewed Mehus, he said Grace claimed to be 18 years old at first and then said she was 17. Albert Lea police say Mehus did not contact them about encountering the girl or taking her to his home.