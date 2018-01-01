Charge dropped in casino vandalism

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A charge of criminal mischief has been dropped against a man who vandalized a casino gaming machine.

55-year-old Dion Wesley King of Mason City was arrested on Saturday at Diamond Jo Casino. Authorities say he was seen on video surveillance punching the touch screen of a gaming machine multiple times, causing an estimated $2,000 in damage.

King was accused of 2nd degree criminal mischief but that charge has now been dropped. The Worth County Attorney’s Office filed to dismiss the charge, noting that King has paid the casino full restitution and they requested the dismissal.

According to online records, King will have to pay any court costs in this matter.