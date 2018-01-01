Channel One announces its food bank donor of the year

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Elgin company is the 2017 Donor of the Year for Channel One Regional Food Bank.

Wescott Agri Products has been donating fresh produce to Channel One for more than 25 years.

“Channel One Regional Food Bank is so grateful for our long-standing partnership with Wescott Agri Products,” says Channel One Executive Director Virginia Merritt. “Their generous support and amazing donations throughout the years have provided Channel One clients with fresh produce that they otherwise may not have access to.”

Channel One provides food assistance to over 100,000 people in southeast Minnesota and La Crosse, Wisconsin.

“Over the years Channel One has played an important role by providing a conduit between the food producers and those that have nutritional needs,” says Fred Wescott, President of Wescott Agri Products. “This has resulted in better market opportunities for agricultural producers by facilitating the utilization of less than perfect products that are as nutritionally sound as those found in retail stores. Channel One has made a win for all in their effort to help feed those in need. Wescott Orchard and the Mississippi Valley Growers are proud to accept the Donor of the Year Award for such an important cause.”