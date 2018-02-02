Changes to the Winter Dance Party after the death of Tommy Allsup

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- The Winter Dance Party in Clear Lake is a memory of the three rock n roll legends who died February 3rd after a plane crash. Last year one of the rock legends who didn’t get on the plane, Tommy Allsup, passed away leaving a whole in the lineup.

Scroll for more content...

His son, Austin, quickly stepped up to fill his father’s spot only weeks after his death.

A year later and the 50 garb is back on the dance floor, but those we spoke with say the party is different without Tommy.

“I listened to his CD’s all the way up here,” said Fred Norton of Belville Illinois.

“He was one of the nicest gentlemen ever,” said Jodi Markham of Gibson.

Austin took the stage Thursday night getting the chance to see the crowd at the Surf Ballroom the same way his father did something Markham says she really enjoys.

“He sings his dad’s songs, but yet he puts his own twist to them,” she said. “They are the same yet not.”

Despite Tommy no longer being in the big stage Markham says his memory will go on.

“We will all miss him of course, but we all still have pictures and memories of him.”

Tommy Allsup was inducted in to the Iowa Rock N Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.