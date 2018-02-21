Changes to Come to Rochester Public Transportation

ROCHESTER, Minn.- In a discussion today led by Bryan Law, the principle transit planner for the city of Rochester, he stated, "We're going to go from 5am to past 6:00 and toward 8 for all routes." Law went on to say some routes will even run until 11p.m.

These changes will be funded by several sources. Law says there are about half a dozen different sources that have come together to make these changes that the community has been asking for happen.

We can expect to start seeing new times, routes, and route names in October of 2018. This introduction comes from a plan that was adopted in May of 2017, so community members are excited.

One mother who recently started working at Mayo Clinic says she's excited to see what new routes will be put in place because she is late picking up her children due to a conflicting bus schedule.

To view an interactive map and see what changes will be made, click here.