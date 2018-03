The perfect season is complete. Crestwood beat Sioux Center by 25 on Saturday afternoon, claiming the Class 3A state championship. It's the first state championship in school history.

The Cadets finish the season with a perfect 26-0 record.

Class 3A all-tournament team (from Crestwood):

Sharon Goodman

Shannon Pisney

Ellie Friesen (captain)