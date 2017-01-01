Cerro Gordo County dispatchers receive $16,000 grant

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa - You hear their voice every time you call 9-1-1.The hope is you both work together to get help if needed and thanks to some grant money, area dispatchers will be training even harder to do so.Cerro Gordo County dispatchers recently were granted $16,000 to receive officer down training. This training will include giving better response time and improving officer safety.For one dispatcher keeping officers safe and you, is what they work toward.“It is our number one concern for dispatchers is to keep track of our officers where ever they're out in the city , know what they're doing, know their locations,” Anna Reindel, a communication officer for Cerro Gordo County.Their training won't happen until May.