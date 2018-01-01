Cerro Gordo County auditor tapped for statewide job

DES MOINES, Iowa – Cerro Gordo County Auditor Ken Kline has been appointed Deputy Commissioner of Elections for Iowa.

Secretary of State Paul Pate announced his hiring of Kline on Monday morning.

“I am very pleased Ken will be joining our team as we head into the 2018 election season,” says Secretary Pate. “Ken’s experience, ingenuity and dedication will be a welcome addition to the staff. He has served the people of Iowa very capably for more than a quarter of a century and is well regarded by election officials across the state and country.”

Kline will take on his new job on January 22.

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to serve the voters of Iowa, to join the excellent staff in Secretary Pate’s office, and to work with all 99 county auditors in implementing clean, fair elections across the state,” says Kline.

Kline replaces Carol Olson, who is becoming state director for U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley.