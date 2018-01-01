Cerro Gordo Co. man held on felony sex abuse charge

Cerro Gordo County, Iowa – A Clear Lake man is facing a felony sexual abuse charge after he allegedly committed a sex act with a victim without their consent.

Issaac Watkins, 24, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a third-degree sexual abuse charge, a felony, and invasion of privacy, an aggravated misdemeanor. He is being held on $100,000 bond.

According to Clear Lake police, on May 6 of 2017 at 7:23 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of 1st Ave. S. in Clear Lake and found a victim unresponsive in the backseat of a car.

The victim became responsive and was taken to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa for evaluation.

A witness identified Watkins as the last person to be with the victim. However, he denied ever touching the victim.

Police say later it was discovered that Watkins’ DNA was found on an article of clothing belonging to the victim.

Police say a search warrant was executed on Watkins’ cell phone and images of the defendant committing a sex act against the victim were found. Police say the victim did not consent to the act and had no memory of it happening.