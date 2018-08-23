Cerro Gordo Co. man facing felony domestic abuse charge

THORNTON, Iowa – A man is facing a felony domestic abuse charge after being arrested following two other convictions of the same crime.

Kevin Becker, 41, of Thornton, was arrested in relation to an alleged incident Aug. 12 in the 300 block of 6th St. N.

Authorities allege Becker “knowingly struck the victim in the face with a closed fist, causing pain and extreme bruising,” according to court documents.

In 2015, Becker pled guilty to reckless use of fire or explosives for pouring gasoline on the living room floor and threatening to set the house on fire.