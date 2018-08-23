Clear
Cerro Gordo Co. man facing felony domestic abuse charge

In 2015, Becker pled guilty to reckless use of fire or explosives for pouring gasoline on the living room floor and threatening to set the house on fire.

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 12:47 PM

THORNTON, Iowa – A man is facing a felony domestic abuse charge after being arrested following two other convictions of the same crime.
Kevin Becker, 41, of Thornton, was arrested in relation to an alleged incident Aug. 12 in the 300 block of 6th St. N.
Authorities allege Becker “knowingly struck the victim in the face with a closed fist, causing pain and extreme bruising,” according to court documents.
We're tracking the arrival of more showers and storms for tonight and into your Friday.
