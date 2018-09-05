CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man is facing charges for first-degree burglary and domestic assault.
Aaron Mitchell, 24, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $25,000 bond.
Mitchell is accused of first-degree burglary stemming from a March 24 incident.
He is accused of entering a residence in the 400 block of Main Ave. in Clear Lake and intentionally assaulting the victim.
The domestic abuse charge stems from an alleged incident Sept. 3 in Mason City at 290th St. and N. Carolina Ave. where Mitchell is accused of strangling the victim and causing her to have difficulty breathing. The woman also suffered scratch marks on her neck, according to court documents.
Related Content
- Cerro Gordo Co. man facing 1st-degree burglary, domestic abuse charges
- Cerro Gordo Co. man facing felony domestic abuse charge
- Man wanted on 1st-degree burglary charge out of Cerro Gordo Co. arrested in Worth County
- Man facing felony sexual abuse charge in Cerro Gordo Co.
- Man facing 1st-degree burglary charge after overnight incident in Rochester
- Cerro Gordo Co. man held on felony sex abuse charge
- Drug charges for Cerro Gordo County man
- Man facing felony forgery charge in Cerro Gordo County
- Man facing litany of charges in Cerro Gordo County
- Man facing felony burglary charge for incident in rural Cerro Gordo county