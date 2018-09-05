Clear
Cerro Gordo Co. man facing 1st-degree burglary, domestic abuse charges

A Cerro Gordo County man is facing charges for first-degree burglary and domestic assault.

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 10:04 AM

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man is facing charges for first-degree burglary and domestic assault.
Aaron Mitchell, 24, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $25,000 bond.
Mitchell is accused of first-degree burglary stemming from a March 24 incident.
He is accused of entering a residence in the 400 block of Main Ave. in Clear Lake and intentionally assaulting the victim.
The domestic abuse charge stems from an alleged incident Sept. 3 in Mason City at 290th St. and N. Carolina Ave. where Mitchell is accused of strangling the victim and causing her to have difficulty breathing. The woman also suffered scratch marks on her neck, according to court documents.

The rain ends today and we will be clearing up by this evening.
