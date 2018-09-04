Cerro Gordo Co. auditor's office retaining on-site support during November election

MASON CITY, Iowa - The November Election could get a little smoother at some local polling places.

At today's Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors meeting, interim auditor Pat Wright explained how RBM Election Support Services will be used after the auditor's office approved of retaining their services.

During the election, RBM will troubleshoot issues during ballot processing, assisting poll workers, result posting, post-election processing, and assisting with equipment that processes ballots that former auditor Riley Dirksen purchased before he resigned last month.

Mark Suby of Mason City says the $4,425 price tag for the three days worth of support is worth it.

"It's a good use of taxpayer dollars to make sure our elections are good and clean elections. It's imperative to democracy."

And he's also a supporter of the work that has been done.

"Ken Kline started all of this years ago, and everybody has a lot of faith in Ken, and it's continued on with the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse now."

Wright says that the expense for the three days worth of support has already been included in the budget, knowing that Election Day could be a 17 hour day.