Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning - Flash Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Cerro Gordo Co. auditor's office retaining on-site support during November election

Benefits with on-site support from RBM Election Support Services include assisting troubleshooting in processing ballots, assist poll workers, result posting, post-election processing, and assisting with ballot processing equipment

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 10:00 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - The November Election could get a little smoother at some local polling places.

At today's Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors meeting, interim auditor Pat Wright explained how RBM Election Support Services will be used after the auditor's office approved of retaining their services.

During the election, RBM will troubleshoot issues during ballot processing, assisting poll workers, result posting, post-election processing, and assisting with equipment that processes ballots that former auditor Riley Dirksen purchased before he resigned last month.

Mark Suby of Mason City says the $4,425 price tag for the three days worth of support is worth it.

"It's a good use of taxpayer dollars to make sure our elections are good and clean elections. It's imperative to democracy."

And he's also a supporter of the work that has been done.

"Ken Kline started all of this years ago, and everybody has a lot of faith in Ken, and it's continued on with the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse now."

Wright says that the expense for the three days worth of support has already been included in the budget, knowing that Election Day could be a 17 hour day.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
We're tracking the potential for flooding tonight along with additional severe weather
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fighting School Illness

Image

Attempted Armed Robbery

Image

My Money: Choosing the right credit card

Image

First day of class for Austin Public Schools

Image

Mayo officials meet with Freeborn County Commissioners

Image

Dance like no one's watching

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Texas woman leads high speed chase with baby in car

Image

500 pigs rescued from Northern Ky. Farm

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Feeding those who serve us

Community Events