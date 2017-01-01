Cell phone reminder from Worth County Sheriff

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – The Worth County Sheriff’s Office is putting out a holiday reminder.

It says it has received an influx of 911 hang-up calls with the sound of children in the background and would like people to remember that if you give a child a de-activated cell phone to play with, it can still dial 911. The Sheriff’s Office says accidental 911 calls can tie up an emergency line for others who may be in need.

But, it also says this could be a good reminder that a de-activated cell phone can be a great tool for young and old who need 911 services but don’t have their own phone.