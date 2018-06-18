Clear
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Celebrating pets at Rochesterfest

It was a perfect day to get outside to take part in Rochesterfest's food truck vendors over the lunch hour and bring along your four-legged friend.

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 5:28 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

ROCHESTER. Minn. -  It was a perfect day to get outside to take part in Rochesterfest's food truck vendors over the lunch hour and bring along your four-legged friend.

Scroll for more content...

KIMT teamed up with Premier Bank to host a Pet Celebration at the festival. It was held Monday, from 11a.m.- 2p.m., at Soldier's Field Park. 

People were encouraged to bring their pet to the fest. If they didn't have a pet there were plenty of vendors they could chat with to learn about adoption, fostering or even volunteering.

Some of the groups at the event included Leads and Leashes, Bone Appetit Canine Bakery, Camp Companion, and many more.

Ashley Saari of Rochester was at the festival and said she feels events like this are so important for animals.

"It's important for you to have your dog interact in the community. The more people they know the less intimidated people can be by animals. It's cool to see the different resources available in Rochester," explained Saari.

Rochesterfest is taking place all week. There are more than 20 food vendors at Soldier's Field Park and live entertainment daily.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: °
Austin
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Rochester
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
We are tracking multiple chances for showers and thunderstorms including the threat for heavy rain and flash flooding.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events