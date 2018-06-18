Celebrating pets at Rochesterfest

ROCHESTER. Minn. - It was a perfect day to get outside to take part in Rochesterfest's food truck vendors over the lunch hour and bring along your four-legged friend.

Scroll for more content...

KIMT teamed up with Premier Bank to host a Pet Celebration at the festival. It was held Monday, from 11a.m.- 2p.m., at Soldier's Field Park.

People were encouraged to bring their pet to the fest. If they didn't have a pet there were plenty of vendors they could chat with to learn about adoption, fostering or even volunteering.

Some of the groups at the event included Leads and Leashes, Bone Appetit Canine Bakery, Camp Companion, and many more.

Ashley Saari of Rochester was at the festival and said she feels events like this are so important for animals.

"It's important for you to have your dog interact in the community. The more people they know the less intimidated people can be by animals. It's cool to see the different resources available in Rochester," explained Saari.

Rochesterfest is taking place all week. There are more than 20 food vendors at Soldier's Field Park and live entertainment daily.