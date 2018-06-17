Celebrating Juneteenth and the end of slavery

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Every year since 2004, there is a Juneteenth celebration in Rochester.
Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, marks the day that Texas became the final state to abolish slavery on June 19, 1865, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
Rochesterfest presented its annual event at Cooke Park with live music, vendors, and a food truck.
The Rochester Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People organizes the event.
Chapter president W.C. Jordan wants young people to remember the day in history. "Sometimes it gives young people black pride in knowing who they are and where they came from and what people before them did and the contributions that they made," he explains.
