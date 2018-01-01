Cave-in kills owner of construction company

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa (AP) - Police in southeastern Iowa say the owner of a construction company has died after an excavated area where he was working caved in.

Scroll for more content...

Columbus Junction police say 52-year-old Anthony Hills, owner of Hills Construction, was working on a sewer repair when the collapse happened Friday afternoon.

Ten agencies from the area responded to the scene.

Police say an investigation by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been launched into the death.