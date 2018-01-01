wx_icon Mason City 32°

wx_icon Albert Lea 30°

wx_icon Austin 28°

wx_icon Charles City 28°

wx_icon Rochester 28°

Clear
Wind Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Watch Wx Alerts

Cave-in kills owner of construction company

Ten agencies responded to underground collapse in Columbus Junction.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2018 9:47 AM
Updated: Feb. 18, 2018 9:47 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa (AP) - Police in southeastern Iowa say the owner of a construction company has died after an excavated area where he was working caved in.

Scroll for more content...

Columbus Junction police say 52-year-old Anthony Hills, owner of Hills Construction, was working on a sewer repair when the collapse happened Friday afternoon.

Ten agencies from the area responded to the scene.

Police say an investigation by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been launched into the death.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events