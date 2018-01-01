Caught with drugs after a crash, man pleads guilty

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A crash that led to the discovery of a variety of illegal drugs has now produced a guilty plea.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office was called to 640th Avenue, south of Freeborn, on June 28, 2017. Deputies say 24-year-old Andrew Peter Borland of Alden had driven past road closed signs, into the ditch, and his car wound up hanging off a partially installed culvert about 50 feet from the end of the road. Borland was arrested for multiple driving without a license violations over the previous six months.

A deputy says when he searched the vehicle, there was a backpack inside containing 13.2 grams of ecstasy, 147 doses of LSD, 2.3 grams of mushrooms, 55.2 grams of marijuana, 2.2 grams of DMT, 5 grams of marijuana wax, a marijuana joint, and CBD hemp additive.

Borland was charged with 2nd degree drug possession, 3rd degree drug possession, three counts of fifth degree drug possession, driving after revocation, driving around a barricade, and no proof of insurance. He pleaded guilty Friday to 2nd degree drug possession.

His sentencing is scheduled for May 24.