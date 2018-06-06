It was a catch that might have saved the game.
Scroll for more content...
Rushford-Peterson's Dawson Dahl made an incredible grab in Tuesday's section final victory. Click on the video tab for his reaction.
Related Content
- Catch of the year?! R-P's Dawson Dahl reacts to sensational snag
- UPDATE: Semi catches fire in Olmsted County
- House catches fire in Mason City
- House catches fire in Worth County
- Angler's 6-foot catch breaks Minnesota's sturgeon record
- Residents react to the snow
- Neighbors react to house fire
- Residents react to more snow
- Superintendent reacts to teacher rally
- A monster walleye catch in an Iowa lake