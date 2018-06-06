Clear

Catch of the year?! R-P's Dawson Dahl reacts to sensational snag

Dahl and the Trojans are heading to the state tournament.

Posted: Jun. 6, 2018 4:03 PM
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

It was a catch that might have saved the game.

Scroll for more content...

Rushford-Peterson's Dawson Dahl made an incredible grab in Tuesday's section final victory. Click on the video tab for his reaction. 

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 86°
Charles City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Rochester
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 83°
We're continuing to track isolated showers and storms for the remainder of the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events