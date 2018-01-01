wx_icon Mason City 28°

Cat cafe in Minneapolis offers coffee and adoptable rescues

Owners say they've been working on this idea for four years.

Posted: Feb. 17, 2018 12:22 PM
Updated: Feb. 17, 2018 12:22 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Minneapolis business is providing patrons with a place to sip coffee and play with rescue cats that are up for adoption.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that The Cafe Meow opened Feb. 16. The cafe is divided into two areas: a coffee shop on one side and the cat lounge on the other side.

Danielle Rasmussen and Jessica Burge have been working on the business for four years.

The felines can roam freely in the cat lounge and enjoy the jungle gym, nap in cubbies or curl up on couches.

The cats are from local animal rescues and will spend most of their time at the cafe until they're adopted. The cafe can accommodate up to 15 cats at a time.

Cat cafes originated in Taiwan in the 1990s.

