UPDATE: Name released of person involved in Clear Lake vehicle vs. train crash

Scroll for more content...

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – According to the Clear Lake Fire Department, there was a vehicle vs. train accident Thursday morning around 6:46 a.m.Authorities say there were no injuries. The accident occurred at Highway 18 and Buddy Holly Place after a dark gray Chevy Avalanche traveling northbound collided with an eastbound Canadian Pacific train carrying ethanol.The car was dragged for about 10-15 yards down the tracks before coming to rest at a power pole.The driver, 26-year-old Robert Schick, of Clear Lake, wasn’t hurt.The accident remains under investigation.The Clear Lake Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Clear Lake Police Department and the Canadian Pacific Railroad.