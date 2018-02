MASON CITY, Iowa – A plea deal over a stolen car gets a Mason City man probation.

Scroll for more content...

32-year-old Shaun Allen Lubben was originally charged with 2nd degree theft for taking a vehicle from the parking area at Metalcraft in Mason City on May 3, 2017. Lubben eventually entered a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.

He has now been sentenced to two years of probation and pay $117.70 in restitution.