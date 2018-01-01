Car hits school bus in Olmsted County

ORION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A teenager was taken to the hospital after a car/school bus collision in Olmsted County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it took place on Highway 52 around 3:28 pm Thursday. An unidentified 16-year-old female was driving a 1999 Chrysler Cirrus north and 19-year-old Kadin Lane Hill of Wykoff was also driving the school bus north when the car hit the bus near mile marker 36.

Neither Hill nor the 12 students on the bus were hurt but the driver of the car was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital.

Chatfield police and ambulance assisted at the scene.