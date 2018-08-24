Car catches fire in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A vehicle burst into flames Friday evening on Highway 63 South.
It happened near the intersection with 80th Street SE. Authorities report there were several people in the vehicle but all are safe. Traffic was reduced on Highway 63 to a single lane while emergency crews handled the problem.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it might have been an electrical problem.
