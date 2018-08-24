Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Car catches fire in Rochester

Multiple people escaped the vehicle.

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 7:49 PM
Updated: Aug. 24, 2018 8:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A vehicle burst into flames Friday evening on Highway 63 South.

It happened near the intersection with 80th Street SE. Authorities report there were several people in the vehicle but all are safe. Traffic was reduced on Highway 63 to a single lane while emergency crews handled the problem.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it might have been an electrical problem.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Weekend heat returns
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Honors for Vietnam Veteran

Image

DMC holds transportation meeting

Image

Defense rests in murder trial

Image

Friday's KIMT Stormteam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

The latest in the Mollie Tibbetts case

Image

Greek Fest set to begin

Image

A Bear Walks Into a Hotel (No, It's Not a Joke!)

Image

Couple in Their 80's Get Married

Image

PETA Anti-Crab Billboard Draws Mixed Reactions

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events