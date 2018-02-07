Car Accident Safety

ROCHESTER, Minn.- With slick roads and low visibility due to snow storms, come cars sliding into ditches and even sliding into eachother.

Scroll for more content...

KIMT spent the day talking with locals to find out what they do to stay safe if they ever find themselves in a ditch or in an accident.

One man tells us that he owns an auto repair shop and is seeing an increase in vehicles coming in lately with damages due to accidents caused by ice on the roads. He tells us that on average, damages like these can cost about 2,000 dollars. He says he only sees this price increasing as more electronics are built into cars. His biggest piece of advice...invest in new tires now before sliding even becomes an issue.

Minnesota state patrol sent KIMT a statement saying, "The Minnesota State Patrol recommends you stay in your vehicle with your seat belt on if you are involved in a crash or your vehicle leaves the roadway. It is safer to remain in your vehicle to avoid potential hazards. The State Patrol has seen an increase in drivers being struck while outside their vehicles."