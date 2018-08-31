Canvassing recounts of Ward 1 and Ward 5

ROCHESTER, Minn. - City Council met in a special meeting to canvas the results of the Ward 1 and Ward 5 recounts.

The races are some of the closest that city clerk Anissa Hollingshead has seen. "Ward 1 was already a very close margin at 5 votes and to see that go down to 2 votes is certainly one of the closest if not the closest result we've ever seen... just a testament really to how much every vote really does count," she explains.

The canvassed results will now be given to the county. It's the last step before the general election.

"It's a good feeling to know that the primary is all complete and successfully ready to move forward into the general election now," says Hollingshead.

Early absentee voting begins Friday, September 21st.

In Ward 1, Patrick Keane and Heather Holmes will be on the ballot and in Ward 5, it will be Shaun Palmer against Judy Hickey.