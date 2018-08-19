Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Tractor rollover in North Iowa Full Story

Canvassing Rochester's Primary Election results

The board met to canvass the Primary Election results.

Posted: Aug. 18, 2018 10:08 AM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Canvassing Board confirmed the election results and the city clerk says we are now in what's called the contest period.

The contest period means that from Friday until Wednesday at 5pm, any candidate has the chance to ask for a recount. But the main attention right now is focused on wards one and five.

Both city council positions qualify for a publicly funded recount, and Paul Myhrom who is a candidate for ward 1 has already requested his.

Now, ward 5 candidate Byron Clark also has the chance to do so.

The City Clerk explains why, "we have 2 of the 3 city races that would be eligible for the publicly funded recounts because the margins between the 2nd and 3rd candidate fall under the threshold of under .5 percent."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 59°
Smoky skies continue this weekend with rain returning late Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dan Feehan serves at local soup kitchen

Image

4th Annual River Rats Car Show

Image

Chatfield breaks ground on new aquatic facility

Image

Smoke continues this weekend

Image

Twins donate signed jersey to Rochester family

Image

Scholarships for Women in Construction

Image

Canvassing the Results

Image

Group Asks for Water Quality Legislation

Image

Mental Health First Aid Training

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-17-18)

Community Events