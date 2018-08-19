Canvassing Rochester's Primary Election results

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Canvassing Board confirmed the election results and the city clerk says we are now in what's called the contest period.

The contest period means that from Friday until Wednesday at 5pm, any candidate has the chance to ask for a recount. But the main attention right now is focused on wards one and five.

Both city council positions qualify for a publicly funded recount, and Paul Myhrom who is a candidate for ward 1 has already requested his.

Now, ward 5 candidate Byron Clark also has the chance to do so.

The City Clerk explains why, "we have 2 of the 3 city races that would be eligible for the publicly funded recounts because the margins between the 2nd and 3rd candidate fall under the threshold of under .5 percent."