Candidate responds to dismissal from search for Rochester's next police chief

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former candidate for Police Chief is calling information that led to his dismissal from the hiring process “inaccurate and without context.”

Roy Alston is confirming that he is the candidate eliminated from consideration after a “deeper background check” by the Rochester Police Civil Service Commission. The review was done on Alston and one other candidate after the Commission said there was a gap in the information on their applications that needed to be clarified.

The Commission said it found that one of the candidates did not disclose that he was disciplined at a previous job. Alston is saying he is that candidate but described the discipline as a “corrective action taken against me almost twelve years ago.” Alston says he did not challenge the claim made by a supervisor at a previous employer but states that supervisor “was ultimately terminated for creating a hostile work environment against police officers under his command.”

Alston says he wishes he’d been given an opportunity to respond to what he calls an “incomplete background investigation.”

A hearing on Alston’s dismissal from the hiring process is scheduled for the Police Civil Service Commission meeting on June 5.



Roy Alston's statement on his dismissal from the search for a new Rochester Police Chief. It was posted on his Twitter account.