ROCHESTER, Minn. — It's another development in the search for the Rochester Police Chief.

"Unfortunately, The City of Rochester, MN, myself and ultimately the citizens of a great city are experiencing the effects of an incomplete background investigation," writes Lieutenant Roy Alston of Dallas in a statement on his Twitter account.

During background checks, the Police Civil Service Commission found that Alston was reprimanded at a previous job and did not include that information on his application.

Statement from @RoyEAlstonPhD regarding Rochester, MN Police Chief search. pic.twitter.com/0NXbXBVWxU — Roy E. Alston, PhD (@RoyEAlstonPhD) May 23, 2018

Based on this information, they requested that he be removed from the search for a new Rochester police chief.

Rochester resident Kamau Wilkins tells KIMT he has been in contact with Roy Alston. Wilkins says Alston tells him the disciplinary action taken against him happened at a former job 12 years ago, where he was written up by a supervisor for falling asleep during a 12-hour graveyard shift. Wilkins says he doesn't believe Alston meant to be deceptive when he left that information off of his resume.

According to Wilkins, Alston asked police chiefs how many years of job history he should include on his application, and he was advised to include 10.

Alston writes in his statement, "I realized the incident in question was based on corrective action taken against me almost twelve years ago. I did not address a claim by a previous supervisor at a previous employer. This supervisor was ultimately terminated for creating a hostile work environment against police officers under his command."

About two hours before Alston posted his statement, KIMT met with Mayor Ardell Brede and asked if he could confirm that Alston is candidate B. He replied, "Absolutely not." The City has still not confirmed who Candidate B is.

Lieutenant Alston will have the chance to defend why he thinks his background check should not have failed, and why he thinks his name should stay in the pool of candidates at a public hearing. The hearing is scheduled for June 5th at 5 PM at Fire Station 2.

"I would like to see the mayor listen to the community—that in spite of this unelected group of three individuals, that the mayor pay attention to what the community is asking for—and the community is asking for a second opportunity for Roy Alston," says Wilkins.

"Had I been given the opportunity to add clarity to the information which was shared, I'm sure The City of Rochester and the citizens of this great community would see this is exactly the type of misunderstanding collaborative community policing policies seek to address," posted Alston.