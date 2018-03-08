Cabin Coffee owners being recognized at Iowa's state capitol

Scroll for more content...

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Many of us need a cup of coffee or two to get us going in the morning.One local couple who thinks the same thing is seeing their love for coffee being recognized on a state level. Cabin Coffee owners Brad and Angie Barber are still a bit shocked they won this year's Neal Smith Entrepreneur of the Year Award.“It’s pretty amazing, honestly. It’s pretty unbelievable but it feels really great for us. We feel like it's a win for our team,” Angie Barber said.This award recognizes entrepreneurs in Iowa who are dedicated to bettering their community.“We really truly want to put North Iowa on the map, we want as many people to know this is a great community with great character,” Brad Barber said.Their goal as they continue to open more coffee shops is to create jobs and work with the community. Barber says for every store they open they end up doing business with about 70 other businesses.“A business is like a family, just as important are the people you work with is the family at home. We’re all trying to keep food in our bellies, roof over our heads and clothes on our backs,” Angie Barber said.