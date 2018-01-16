CURE's effort to increase voter turnout

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Communities United for Rochester Empowerment (CURE) is teaming up with other groups in an effort to get more people registered to vote and increase voter turn-out.

On Tuesday, they held a "Give us the Ballot" election kick-off event.

Many community leaders said they've seen just how under-represented people are when it comes to local issues and elections. That's why their goal is to register one thousand new voters and encourage people who feel left out of the democratic process.

"That with a little nudge, we can get a great number of people who were just on the cusp of being involved in the political process," Kamau Wilkins, founder of the Rochester for Justice, said.

Organizers like Aleta Borrud, with CURE and NAACP, said getting one thousand more voters would be a game changer in both local and state elections.

"We can see state races that have been decided by less than 400 votes," Borrud said. "City and county races here in Rochester and Olmsted County that have been decided by 500 votes or less so a thousand new voters will make a difference."

Henry Homburger, of Rochester, is already registered to vote, but wants to help get other registered.

"I think as many citizens of this area need to express their opinions as we can enlist," Homburger said.