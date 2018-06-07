Clear
CURE sets public meeting in Rochester on immigration

CURE is planning a community forum about immigration and public safety issues

Posted: Jun. 7, 2018 4:32 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

ROCHESTER, Minn - Less than a week after dozens of CURE (Communities United for Rochester Empowerment) members rallied, making claims that Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson is helping to detain immigrants, the group is planning a community meeting to bring the conversation to a larger audience.

According to a press release from CURE released Thursday, the group invited both Interim Police Chief John Sherwin and Sheriff Torgerson to take part in the community forum to discuss immigration and public safety issues.  It is set to be held at Longview Elementary School on June 19 from 6 to 8 pm.


