CURE hosts Labor Day Picnic

Labor Day gets political.

Posted: Sep. 2, 2018 10:50 PM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Communities United for Rochester Empowerment, or CURE, is hosting a Labor Day Picnic at Bear Creek Park. 

People can celebrate the holiday with food, drinks, and a bike give away. CURE is also using the day to push part of it's 'People's Platform,' specifically raising minimum wage to $15 an hour in Rochester. 

CURE member Danny Solis said this rate is reasonable for a twon like Rochester. 

"Because workers have more money in their pockets to go out and spend. So you know this panic, almost, over $15 an hour is misplaced I think, and over blown," he said. 

Minnesota Leiutenant Governor Candidate Peggy Flanagan and Minnesota House of Representatives candidate Dan Feehan are also scheduled to come to the event. Flanagan is planning to speak at the event. 

"By coming to the picnic they're making a statement. By speaking at the picnic, they're basically letting the world know they support workers," Solis said. 

The pinic is open to the public. It will be on Labor Day Sept. 3, at Bear Creek Park. It is scheduled to run from 11am-2pm. 

